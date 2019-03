In call with Pakistan's Khan, UK's May urges action on terrorist groups

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts at the Jordan Growth and Opportunity Conference in London, Britain February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May emphasized the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups in a call with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, May’s office said.

India and Pakistan came to the brink of war this week as tensions escalated following a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India accusing Pakistan of harboring the Jaish-e Mohammad group behind the attack, which Islamabad denied.

“She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India,” May’s office said of the call with Khan.

“The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict. The prime minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism.”