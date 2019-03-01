Pakistan army chief spoke with top military officials from U.S., UK, Australia

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, spoke on Friday with top military officials from the United States, Britain and Australia, Pakistan’s military spokesman said, amid a volatile standoff with nuclear-armed neighbor India.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that Bajwa had discussed the standoff and “its impact on peace & stability in the region” in a call with U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel as well as with top British and Australian military figures.

Bajwa told them Pakistan would “surely respond to any aggression in self-defense”, according to the Twitter post. Ghafoor said Bajwa had also spoken by phone with the ambassadors of China, Britain, and the United States.