Children hold banners and Indian national flags after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release an Indian Air Force pilot on Friday, in a street in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan released a downed Indian pilot back to India on Friday, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, amid a tense standoff between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistani TV footage showed Wing Commander Abhinandan walking across the border near the town of Wagah just before 9pm local time (1600 GMT).