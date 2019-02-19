Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday his country had nothing to do with a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troopers in Kashmir, adding that tensions can only ease with dialogue but Pakistan would retaliate if attacked by India.

Khan said India had “leveled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence” and his government was ready to cooperate with New Delhi in investigating the blast in Indian-administered Kashmir.