FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump talked to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday about the need to reduce tensions with India over Kashmir and avoid steps that might escalate the crisis, the White House said.