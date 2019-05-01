U.N. Security Council committee blacklists Jaish-e-Mohammed founder: diplomats

FILE PHOTO: Maulana Azhar Masood, chief of the Pakistan-based Kashmiri group Jaish-e-Mohammad is pictured in this photo taken in August 2001. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council committee blacklisted Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), on Wednesday after China dropped its obstruction of the move, diplomats said.

JeM carried out a Feb. 14 attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police, making it the deadliest in the disputed region during a 30-year-long insurgency. The attack increased tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India.