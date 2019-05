FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks on his mobile phone as he leaves after attending the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at the prime minister's residence in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s finance minister said on Thursday the government will request that Pakistan be downgraded by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body created to counter terrorism financing and money laundering.

“There is a meeting of FATF in mid-May,” Arun Jaitley told reporters. “We would want that the FATF for Pakistan should be downgraded.”