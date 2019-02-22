Pakistan army warns will respond to any attack by India with 'full force'

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s military is preparing to defend against any attack by India, and would respond with “full force”, the army’s spokesman said on Friday, amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

“We have no intention to initiate war, but we will respond with full force to full spectrum threat, that would surprise you,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said. “Don’t mess with Pakistan.”

“We do not wish to go to war. If it is imposed on us, we have the right to respond,” he told a news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a week after a Pakistani-based militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary policemen in the disputed Kashmir region.