Pakistan PM Khan says plan to approach U.N. Security Council over Kashmir issue

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the country was considering an approach to the United Nations Security Council after India stripped its portion of contested Kashmir of special status.

“We will fight it at every forum. We’re thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)... to the United Nations Security Council,” Khan said in an address to Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday.

Nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full but rule it in part.