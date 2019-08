FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Tuesday it would take the Kashmir dispute with India to International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the region earlier this month, to the fury of Islamabad.

“We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

“The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”