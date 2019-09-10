World News
September 10, 2019 / 10:29 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Pakistan warns of 'genocide' in Kashmir, sees no talks with India

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India’s “illegal military occupation” of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the specter of “genocide”.

India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.

Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw “no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India” and called for the U.N. Security Council to act.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below