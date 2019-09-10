Pakistan warns of 'genocide' in Kashmir, sees no talks with India

FILE PHOTO - Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India’s “illegal military occupation” of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the specter of “genocide”.

India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.

Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw “no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India” and called for the U.N. Security Council to act.