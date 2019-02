Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released February 27, 2019. Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Handout via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistani forces this week will be released on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said as efforts to cool a crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbors continued.

“As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow,” Khan told parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.