India says expects safe return of pilot held by Pakistan

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released February 27, 2019.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had told Pakistan’s acting high commissioner that New Delhi expects the immediate and safe return of a military pilot held by Pakistan.

India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other’s fighter jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a 1971 war, prompting world powers to urge restraint.

India said it had lost one of its planes in combat with Pakistan over Kashmir and a pilot was missing. It summoned Pakistan’s acting envoy to serve a diplomatic demarche.

“It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defense personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.