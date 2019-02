Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia February 28, 2019. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that he hopes for a quick settlement of a crisis between India and Pakistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both leaders also expressed their interests in further strengthening of military-technical ties, the Kremlin added.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already offered to facilitate talks between the two sides.