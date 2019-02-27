Pompeo urges India, Pakistan to avoid military action

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, for a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke separately with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan and urged them to avoid “further military activity” following an air strike by India inside Pakistan.

“I expressed to both Ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost,” Pompeo said in a statement issued in Washington on Tuesday.

“I also encouraged both Ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity,” he said.