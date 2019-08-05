U.S. closely following events in Kashmir, expresses rights concerns: spokeswoman

Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was closely following events in Kashmir after India said it was revoking the special status of the territory and expressed concern about reports of detentions.

“We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the department’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.”