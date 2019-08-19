Factbox: Seven Indian land laws that give special rights to people, places

BANGKOK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India has revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.

Article 370 of the constitution allowed the state’s permanent residents rights to property, state government jobs and college places.

As real estate developers brace for what they say will be a rush by businesses and wealthy individuals to snap up scenic locales in the state, here is a look at seven other land laws in India that give special rights to people and places.

