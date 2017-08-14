Landslide leaves 47 dead in northern India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A massive landslide caused by a cloudburst swept two buses off the road into a gorge in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state , killing more than 40 people, an official said.

Rescuers recovered 47 dead bodies on Sunday before search operations were called off. No other passengers were known to be missing, Krishan Kumar, a public relations officer at the National Disaster Response Force, told Reuters.

"We will do a confirmatory search tomorrow morning," Kumar said. "But reports suggest all the bodies have been recovered."

The incident happened in the Mandi district, 431 km (268 miles) north of New Delhi on early Sunday morning, local media reported.