India's top court lifts ban on gay sex

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top court lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex on Thursday, in a landmark judgment activists hope will improve rights for the LGBT community in the country.

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, India June 24, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A five-judge panel in India’s Supreme Court was unanimous in its decision to end the law commonly known as “Section 377”, that prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal” - which is widely interpreted to refer to gay sex.