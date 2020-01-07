Indian companies seek LNG cargoes for February: sources

FILE PHOTO: A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi, India, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian companies are seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in February in the spot market, industry sources said on Tuesday.

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a cargo for delivery into Dahej on Feb. 19 in a tender that closes on Jan. 7 and is valid for a day, they said.

Indian Oil Corp is seeking a cargo for delivery into Dahej on Feb. 18 and another cargo for delivery into Ennore for Feb. 1-20 through two tenders closing this week, one of them said.

Gail (India) is also looking for a cargo for delivery in February, the source added, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

Gail has separately sold a cargo for loading in March from Sabine Pass LNG plant in the United States and bought a cargo for delivery into Dahej or Dabhol in early February through a swap tender, a second source said.