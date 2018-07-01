FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 1, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five killed on suspicion of child abduction in western India: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Five people were beaten to death by a mob on Sunday in a fresh incident of lynching in India’s western state of Maharashtra after suspicions that they were child abductors, media reports said.

There has been a spate of incidents in India based on false messages about alleged child abductors circulating on social media that have triggered mass beatings and a number of other deaths this year. [nL4N1TR413]

Sunday’s incident took place at Rainpada village, in a tribal area, after one of the five victims tried to speak to a small girl while getting off a bus, according to media reports.

Villagers became suspicious and attacked the men with sticks and stones. They later placed them in a locked room and beat them, with all five dying from their injuries, reports said.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.