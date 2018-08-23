FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Arun Jaitley to resume charge as India's finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India minister Arun Jaitley will resume charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry on Thursday after a gap of more than three months following a kidney transplant surgery, a government statement said.

FILE PHOTO - India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Jaitely, 65, had stopped attending office in early April to undergo the surgery. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was temporarily given an additional charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry in May.

A prominent member of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle, Jaitley, had a gastric bypass operation in 2014 to keep his diabetes in check.

President Ram Nath Kovind assigned the portfolios to Jaitley on the advice of Prime Minister, a statement added.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

