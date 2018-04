NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet on Thursday he was undergoing treatment for kidney related problems and infections.

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

“The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” Jaitley said in a tweet.