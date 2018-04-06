FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated a day ago

India's finance minister to have kidney transplant surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will enter hospital on Saturday for kidney transplant surgery, two officials said.

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

Jaitley tweeted earlier this week that he was suffering from kidney related problems and infections and that his treatment would be determined by his doctors.

“Jaitley will be admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) early morning tomorrow for kidney operation. All formalities are almost over,” a source in his office told Reuters. A source at the government-run facility confirmed the planned surgery.

Jaitley, 65, is a prominent member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle. In 2014 he had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans

