India to launch policy to promote electric vehicles: Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will soon launch a new policy to boost the production and use of electric and alternate fuels-driven vehicles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as the world’s third biggest oil consumer tries to cut its import bill.

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

“Clean mobility powered by clean energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against climate change,” Modi said at an industry event in New Delhi. “We should champion the idea of ‘clean kilometres’.”

He said India wanted to drive investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, batteries and smart charging.