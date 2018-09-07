India to launch policy to promote electric vehicles: Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will soon launch a new policy to boost the production and use of electric and alternate fuels-driven vehicles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as the world’s third biggest oil consumer tries to cut its import bill.
“Clean mobility powered by clean energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against climate change,” Modi said at an industry event in New Delhi. “We should champion the idea of ‘clean kilometres’.”
He said India wanted to drive investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, batteries and smart charging.
Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Krishna N. Das