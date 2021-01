A health worker and a volunteer take part in a nationwide trial run of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine delivery systems, inside a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the nation would continue to export medicines including vaccines.

India is developing two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.