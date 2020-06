FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 1600 hours local time (1030 GMT) on Tuesday, his office said on Twitter late on Monday, but did not provide any details on the subject of his speech.

India on Monday announced a new set of guidelines, which will come into effect from July 1, to further ease restrictions on the lockdown imposed by Modi’s government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.