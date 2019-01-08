India's top court allows Monsanto to claim patents on GM cotton: company source

FILE PHOTO - Monsanto logo is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. on May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Monsanto to claim patents on its genetically modified cotton seeds in the world’s biggest producer of the fiber, a company source said.

U.S. seed maker Monsanto, which was bought by German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer AG, last year appealed to India’s Supreme Court against a ruling by the Delhi High Court which decreed that the world’s biggest seed maker cannot claim patents on its GM cotton seeds.

The Delhi High Court had concurred with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL), which argued that India’s Patent Act does not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.