July 11, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Landslides in India's north-east kill eight children, one woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Torrential rains triggered landslides in northeastern India on Wednesday, killing eight children and a woman, an official said.

Heavy rains set off landslides in Tamenglong, about 155 kilometers (96 miles) west of Imphal, capital of the state of Manipur, a government official said.

“A total of nine people were killed and that includes eight children and a woman in three separate incidents of landslides in the Tamenglong area since early Wednesday,” Tamenglong district magistrate Ravinder Singh told Reuters by telephone.

He said rescue workers were looking for more people buried in the debris.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in South Asia have killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million, most in northeast India and Bangladesh, since June.

Heavy monsoon rains flooded several low-lying areas of India’s financial capital Mumbai this week, paralyzing train services used by millions of commuters daily and causing flight delays.

Reporting by Zarir Hussain; Editing by Darren Schuettler

