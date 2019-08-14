India gets above-average monsoon rains for third straight week: weather office

FILE PHOTO: A passenger train moves through a water-logged track during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India in the week through Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the weather office said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector forms about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 45% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 14, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed on Wednesday.

Overall, India has received 1% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Floods and landslides have killed more than 270 people in India this month, displaced one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states, authorities said on Wednesday after two weeks of heavy monsoon rains.