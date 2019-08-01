Environment
August 1, 2019 / 7:02 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

India's August-September monsoon rains seen at 100% of long term average - weather office

FILE PHOTO: Children play in a puddle of water as it rains at a sea front in Kochi, India, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 100% of a long-term average in August and September, the weather office said on Thursday, making up for a shortfall in the first two months of the season that began in June.

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains are expected to be 99% of the long-term average in August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 centimeters for the entire four-month season beginning June.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

