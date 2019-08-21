India's monsoon rains above average for fourth straight week

A man carries a water bucket as he wades through a flooded lane on the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi, India, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India in the week through Wednesday were above average for a fourth straight week, the weather office said, with floods hitting many districts in the northern parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 10% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 21, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with rice growing north-west India receiving 63% more rain.

Overall, India has received 2% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.