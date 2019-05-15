Environment
Monsoon to hit India on June 6: weather office

FILE PHOTO: A girl runs through the beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Fort Kochi beach in Kerala, India June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast on June 6, the weather office said on Wednesday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for the country’s farm-dependant economy.

Monsoon rains are likely to set over the Kerala coast on June 6, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Skymet, India’s only private forecaster, on Tuesday said monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on June 4.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

