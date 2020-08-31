World News
August 31, 2020 / 12:58 PM / a minute ago

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pranab Mukherjee speaks to media in the run-up to the Indian presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president’s office said.

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

“His demise is passing of an era,” the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below