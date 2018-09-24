Exclusive: Indian Oil Chairman says refiners are considering using crude inventories to cut imports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian refiners are considering using their oil inventories to cut import costs as global oil prices have risen to about $80 a barrel and the Indian rupee has plunged, said the chairman of the nation’s top oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp.

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol pump in Mumbai June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sanjiv Singh, who was present at a Sept. 15 meeting of Indian oil refiners where the inventory plan was discussed, said the companies are also looking at ways to widen their crude slate and crude sources to cut imports.