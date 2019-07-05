India's MRPL buys first ever cargo of U.S. Thunder Horse crude oil: source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has made its first purchase of U.S.-produced Thunder Horse crude oil via a tender for mid-October delivery, an industry source said.

The state-run refiner on Thursday late evening placed an order to buy 1 million barrels of the oil with BP, the source added.

The source declined to be identified due to sensitivity of the deal.

No immediate comment is available from MRPL.