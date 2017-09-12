FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to acquire seismic data of 48,000 line kms to boost oil, gas output
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 12, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

India to acquire seismic data of 48,000 line kms to boost oil, gas output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India aims to acquire seismic data of 48,243 line kilometers in five years as the world’s third biggest oil consumer seeks to boost its output by offering more areas for exploration, the government said on Tuesday.

State-run explorers Oil India Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will carry out the 2D seismic survey in areas spread across 24 states.

The two companies will invest 29.33 billion rupees ($457.99 million) for this which will be reimbursed by the government.

“As a basis for launching future exploration and production activities, appraisal of all unappraised areas is an important task,” the government said in a statement.

Oil India will cover the north-eastern states, while the remaining areas will be surveyed by ONGC.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.