India's government has not told refiners to halt Iranian oil imports: source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government has not told the country’s oil refiners to halt their imports of Iranian crude, a government source said on Wednesday, even as most Indian refiners have cut down their imports ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oilfields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

“We have good relations with Iran and the U.S. and our decision is not hinged on energy,” said the government source.

India has close diplomatic ties with Iran and is also building the strategic Chabahar port in the Middle Eastern country. It is expected to be operational by 2019.

However, at the same time, India is closely working with U.S. to further its strategic interests and recently signed a military communications agreement with the United States.