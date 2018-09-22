FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistani PM Khan decries 'arrogant' India's cancellation of talks

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday denounced India’s cancellation of a planned meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers, calling the decision “arrogant” and decrying “small men occupying big offices” who oppose change.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

India the day before called off the talks planned for the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this month, which would have been the first high-level talks in years between the nuclear-armed neighbors and long-time foes.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Kay Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
