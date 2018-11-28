Pakistan PM says his party, army 'on one page' to mend India ties

FILE PHOTO: Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party and the country’s influential army want to mend ties with arch-foe India, in what appears to be another attempt to improve fractious relations.

“I the prime minister, my political party, the rest of our political parties, our army, all our institutions are all on one page. We want to move forward,” Khan said in a speech to open a new border crossing with India in the vast Punjab province.

Addressing India, Khan said “if India takes one step forward then we will take two steps forward toward friendship”.