Indian federal police chief removed by PM Modi-led panel: TV

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s federal police chief was ousted on Thursday by a panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TV channels reported, a day after he took up his post again after being reinstated by the Supreme Court.

Alok Verma, chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was suspended in October along with his deputy after they accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations.

The spat embarrassed the CBI, which fulfils a similar role to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, and also led to accusations that the Modi government had damaged the independence of the agency.

India’s highest court ordered the government on Tuesday to reinstate Verma, but barred him from taking major policy decisions until the conclusion of the probe.