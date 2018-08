(Reuters) - M. Karunanidhi, five-time chief minister of India’s southern Tamil Nadu state and a lifelong campaigner for social equality, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, hospital authorities said.

FILE PHOTO: M. Karunanidhi, Chief Minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, speaks during a meeting at party headquarters in Chennai March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Karunanidhi, who wrote scripts for Tamil cinema before entering politics, had been treated in hospital since July 26 for age-related ailments.