NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country’s defense minister, as the next finance minister, while the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become home minister.

BJP President Shah masterminded the party’s landslide victory in the April-May general election.