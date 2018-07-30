FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

India excludes 4 million people from draft citizens list in Assam state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s registrar general said on Monday that 4,007,707 people had been excluded from a draft national register of citizens in the border state of Assam, in a move that has raised fears for the future of people in the region.

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sailesh, the registrar general and census commissioner of India, said those excluded from the list would not be deported from the country and would have a chance to file an appeal.

More than 30 million had provided documents to prove their citizenship.

Writing by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

