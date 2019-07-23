Modi's party set to regain power in key southern Indian state

FILE PHOTO - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to return to power in the southern state of Karnataka, after it defeated its arch rival the Congress and its allies in a confidence vote on Tuesday, the count showed.

Karnataka, home to India’s tech hub of Bengaluru, is the only one of India’s five southern states where Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has held power.

The BJP has been trying to widen its support base beyond the north and west and Karnataka is seen as a beachhead for advancing into the south long dominated by regional parties.

BJP won by margin of six votes in the 225-member Karnataka state assembly, a live telecast of the vote showed.