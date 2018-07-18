Indian parliament to debate no-trust motion against Modi's government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s parliament will debate a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government moved by the opposition, the house speaker said on Wednesday.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Modi’s government has a clear majority in the 545-member lower house of parliament, but the opposition is hoping to make political gains by focusing attention on slow job growth and deteriorating law and order.

National elections are due next year.