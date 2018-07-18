Indian parliament to debate no-trust motion against Modi's government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s parliament will debate a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government moved by the opposition, the house speaker said on Wednesday.
Modi’s government has a clear majority in the 545-member lower house of parliament, but the opposition is hoping to make political gains by focusing attention on slow job growth and deteriorating law and order.
National elections are due next year.
Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani