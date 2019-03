FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will broadcast an address to the nation at 11:45 a.m. (0615 GMT) on Wednesday, he said in a Twitter message.

“I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 a.m. to 12 noon with an important message,” he said. “Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.” He gave no details.