March 16, 2018 / 4:28 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Indian regional party pulls out of PM Modi's coalition: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A regional political party on Friday pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition government in a row over financial assistance to a southern state the regional group governs, two sources said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has withdrawn support from the ruling coalition,” said a senior official of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

The TDP has 16 members in the parliament, but Modi’s coalition remains in majority.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

