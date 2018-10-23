FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

India's top court allows sale of 'safe' firecrackers as pollution rises

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the use of safer fire crackers and for a two-hour period during the Hindu festival of Diwali, a judge said, when fireworks add to toxic smog in the capital city of New Delhi.

A woman and her son sit at their firecracker shop in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A group of activists had petitioned the top court for a complete ban on fireworks as pollution levels are rising in the city of over 20 million ahead of Diwali next month.

Judge Arjan Kumar Sikri said only licensed traders would be allowed to sell firecrackers and banned online sales.

The air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, has risen above 300 in parts of Delhi in recent days. Anything above 100 is considered unhealthy by the federal pollution control board.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

